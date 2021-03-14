Dalmia Cement bags Kalinga Safety Excellence Award 

Bhubaneswar: Two units of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Kapilash Cement Manufacturing Works at Tangi in Cuttack district and the unit at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district received the prestigious Kalinga Safety Excellence Award (Silver Category) in the Cement Plant Category in Odisha for the year 2020.

At 11th Odisha State Safety Conclave 2020, organized by Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services, Mr. Surya Narayan Patro, Speaker Odisha Assembly, Mr. Bishnupada Sethi, IAS (Revenue and Disaster Management) and Dr. N Thirumala Nayak, Director (Factory & Boiler) presented the awards to Dalmia Cement for maintaining sustainable Environment, Health, and Safety practices. Ramawtar Sharma Unit Head KCMW and Santosh Kumar Singh plant technical head received the award for KCMW plant. For the Rajgangpur Unit, Safety Head Bichitra Kumar Bal and Kumar Mishra of Utility department received the award. The event was organized at hotel The New Marion in Bhubaneswar.