Dalmia Cement Announces ‘DSP Har Ghar Happy Offer’ in East India

Kolkata : Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has made building homes a rewarding experience for customers with its exciting new Dalmia Cement ‘DSP Har Ghar Happy Offer’ across the East region where DCBL has a presence. Dalmia Cement has kept the connection with the Indian tradition that new beginnings especially as momentous as creating a new home must be accompanied by tokens of good wishes and gifts that add to the joy. Therefore, all customers will get guaranteed rewards and luckier ones in the Eastern states would win bumper prizes bikes, TV’s and smartwatches.

The Dalmia Cement ‘DSP Har Ghar Happy Offer’ encourages consumers to start building homes as December – March is the ideal season for home construction. DCBL is also providing guidance on various important aspects of building homes from pre-construction to post construction phase in its website www.dalmiacement.com and through helpline number 18002020. The consumer promo will go live in the market starting from 15th December 2022 to 15th February 2023.

Commenting on the Dalmia Cement ‘DSP Har Ghar Happy, DCBL spokesperson said, “Dalmia Cement is the leading cement manufacturer in East India, with a substantial market share and multiple product offerings. The company continues to keep its customers at the center of its business operations with several schemes and offers. Dalmia Cement’s premium product DSP Cement has witnessed higher demand in markets like Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Odisha, and this new offer will further fortify the brand’s preference among potential buyers. We aim to achieve significant growth in Dalmia DSP volumes, helping increase the contribution of premium brands in overall sales, and improving recall for the brand.”

In addition to the lucky draw prizes, DCBL will also reward the customers with a duffel bag (on the purchase of every 100 Dalmia DSP cement bags). The customers can claim their assured gifts after purchasing Dalmia DSP cement bags from authorized dealers/subdealers. For more details about the offer, consumers can visit www.dalmiadspoffer.com