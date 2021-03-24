Dalmia Bharat Sugar reiterates its commitment towards sustainability; launches sugar sustainability report

Mumbai,: Reaffirming the commitment to conduct business in a sustainable manner, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. (DBSIL) has launched a Sustainability Report at FICCI’s Annual Summit on ‘Investing in Future through Sustainable water use & management in Agriculture’. The report reflects the company‘s philosophy, approach, commitment and performance with regards to the triple bottom line i.e. social, environmental and financial approach to identify the societal impact created by an organisation. It has been developed in accordance with “core” criteria of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards as well as Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Guidelines and focuses on DBSIL’s commitment towards driving Sustainability through Green Growth.

DBSIL has embedded sustainability across the value chain, from sugarcane sourcing, efficient operations, minimizing waste generation, optimal energy consumption right up to supportive community initiatives. The company actively engages with farmers by providing expertise with respect to soil treatment, seed selection, plant protection and soil fertility. Several measures such as soil improvement, inter cropping for nitrogen fixation, green manuring, vermi-composting have been introduced to boost sustainable practices in agriculture. With the adoption of circular economy for proper waste management and waste reduction, the company aims to provide value to its stakeholders.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pankaj Rastogi, CEO-Sugar Business, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. said, “Sustainable growth or Green Growth as we call it has been deeply ingrained in all our business practices. Through this report, we wish to reiterate our commitment and responsibility towards the environment, people and society at large by highlighting and further reiterating the transparency of our systems and practices, thereby strengthening our relationships with our stakeholders.”

With the sugar industry all set to evolve in the coming years, DBSIL will continue to make necessary efforts to leverage sustained competitive advantage. The company foresees tremendous potential in the sugar industry and strives to be among the top sugar producers. Further, it is committed to work with the stakeholders in tandem with its vision and mission without compromising on inherent values for building a better society.