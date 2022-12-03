Dalmia Bharat strengthens its 70+year association with Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: Dalmia Bharat Ltd., one of India’s top manufacturing companies re-affirms its commitment to the state at the ‘Make-in-Odisha’ conclave. The deployment of its announced investment of Rs 2500 Cr is on course with the setup of its Rajgangpur and Cuttack units as key milestones. DBL has announced its target to create 1 Lakh sustainable livelihood with the ethos that industrial and social development must move hand-in-hand. As the largest cement manufacturer in Odisha with a capacity of 8.3 million tonnes per annum, it has already created direct and indirect employment for over 20,000 people.

Mr. Puneet Dalmia Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Ltd. said, “The Dalmia Bharat Group considers Odisha as a preferred investment destination and a model of public-private partnership, but we have been further strengthening this relationship in the recent years. Our association with the state goes back to 1949 with the construction of the iconic Hirkaud Dam followed by the Rourkela Steel Plant, Tata Steel Plant in Kalinganagar, Dhamra Port and India Oil Refinery in Paradip. We are thankful to the Odisha Government for giving us the opportunity to play an active role in the state’s progress story. Our vision is that business should manifest not just through economic transformation but also should be socially and environmentally sustainable. People, Progress and Preservation is the future way of doing business and Dalmia Bharat is doing it today! “

The commitment to youth through sports is at the heart of nation building. Dalmia Bharat has looked at supporting sports and fitness with a special focus on badminton. It is creating world class infrastructure with India’s first High Performance Centre for badminton – Dalmia Bharat Gopichand Odisha Badminton Academy at the Kalinga Stadium which will be equipped to host world class tournaments and develop the next generation of Indian players. Dalmia’s commitment to sports has been across the horizon from renovating playgrounds at Rumabahal and Katang village to partnering the state for the first ever International Badminton event – Odisha Open 2022.

2022 has been an exciting year for DBL. It has reached a capacity of 21.7 MW of solar energy and 22 MW of energy generated through Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) to supply green energy to its plants in Odisha. The expansion of renewable power is also in line with the vision of the company to use 100% renewable energy by 2030. Spearheading the industry’s transition towards a circular economy, the company launched its e-Truck initiative and introduced a new fleet at its Rajgangpur plant for transportation of slag from Rourkela Steel Plant. This will add to cutting emissions and deploying environment friendly transportation.

The company’s target is complete creating 1 Lakh sustainable livelihood by 2030. Peripheral development activities for the youth has remained a major focus for DBL. It has launched several initiatives under DIKSHa Skill Training Centres. New skills sets and entrepreneurship facilitation to create self-reliance have seen small yet satisfying successes. From Project Hastakala to mushroom cultivation; tailoring and beauty & wellness training centres to Health Assistant and Sales Assistant training courses – DBL is continually identifying geo-specific need-gaps and working at customized programmes to effectively address unemployment issues and helping improve the financial status of youth and their families.