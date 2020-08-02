Dalmia Bharat Group to set up 8-Court Badminton campus in Bhubaneswar with Rs 45 crore investment

Bhubaneswar: Aimed at promoting badminton and making India a powerhouse in the sport at the global level, Government of Odisha, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Group and Chief National Coach for Indian Badminton, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand have come together to set up a Badminton High Performance Centre at Kalinga Stadium campus. Over the years, the Dalmia Group has given its unflinching support to the Government of Odisha for developing the state as a Sports Hub of the nation and the world class Badminton facility is the latest addition to that endeavour.

The Bhoomi Pujan for the Badminton High-Performance Centre was performed today at the academy site in the presence of officials from Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha. With an investment of Rs 45 crore, this one of its kind 8 court centre will be equipped with all latest sports amenities and facilities. There will be boarding and lodging facility for 40 players and 8 coaches. Further, with a sitting capacity of about 500 spectators, the centre will be capable of hosting both national and international events in the future.

“India’s sporting landscape has been changing for the better and it’s heartening to see people taking sports as a full-time career, thereby resulting in noteworthy improvement in on-field performance for a variety of sports. As a corporate committed to all round development of the nation, we are honoured to work in line with the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik to project Odisha on the International Badminton map. We are also thankful to Shri Pullela Gopichand for his immense guidance, support and meticulous planning, which will help us tap into the immense talent pool, not only in Odisha but across the country, and turn budding players into top class badminton professionals,” said company official. “Under Shri Gopichand’s leadership, the academy will create and nurture players who can represent India, bring in accolades and make us a proud nation,” he added.

The concrete structure of the iconic academy building will be built like the base of a shuttle cock and placed on a glass cylinder, which gives the floating cork effect. This will eventually resemble a full shuttlecock in the evening when the sky projected special lights illumination comes in full grandeur. M/s. SPD Construction has been appointed by Dalmia Cement to undertake the civil construction work. The architecture masterpiece will be designed by Archohm Consults Pvt Ltd. And once complete, it will go long way in enhancing the sports heritage of Odisha.

