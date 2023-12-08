Dalmia Bharat Foundation Launches its 19th DIKSHa Centre in India

Reinforcing its commitment to skill development and social transformation, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL) inaugurated its 19th DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) Centre in Lanjiberna, Odisha. Dedicated to empowering rural youth through comprehensive skill training and sustainable livelihood development, the new DIKSHa centre aims to benefit 106 surrounding villages in the region. With an annual capacity for 360 trainees, the centre will provide training to unemployed youth through practical workshops and sessions, enhancing their future employability and entrepreneurship potential for increased income. The event was graced by Mr. Chetan Shrivastav Executive Director DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, Dr. Niladri Bhushan Parhi AED DCBL-Rajgangpur, Mr. Omprakash Khelkar Mines Head Lanjiberna, Mr. Jyoti Prakash Sethi District Employment Officer- Rourkela, Mr. Keshaw Chandra Jha Dy. CEO -ORMAS Sundergarh alongwith nine village Pradhans from periphery villages. This is the 7th DIKSHa centre to be launched in Odisha.

The DIKSHa center in Lanjiberna will offer skill training courses in Customer Relationship Management in IT-ITes, General Duty Assistant in Healthcare and Housekeeping Trainee in Tourism & Hospitality. The centre will have pre-qualified trainers for offering quality skill trainings recruited by DBF. The training modules will be designed as per the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). Apart from skill training, the centre will facilitate the assessment and certification process including Joint Certification. DIKSHa will also provide placement assistance to the trained candidates across the country.

Commenting on the launch of the new centre, Mr. Ashok K. Gupta, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Foundation said, “At Dalmia Bharat, we are committed to developing inclusive programs making a tangible and positive impact in the lives of marginalized communities. In a country with the world’s youngest and largest workforce, India grapples with considerable skill gaps. Our objective is to bridge these gaps in the nation’s workforce, promoting economic empowerment and an improved quality of life for our youth. Through DIKSHa, we hope to contribute to building a skilled and self-reliant India.”

DIKSHa provides placement-linked, short-term skill training to youth and women, adding them to skilled workforce for enhanced income. Till date, DIKSHa has trained 13111 individuals successfully with more than 9578 individuals placed in gainful employment, earning monthly wages ranging from INR 8,000 to INR 20,000.