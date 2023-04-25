Dalmia Bharat Foundation and NABARD’s Wadi project to enable over 400 farmers in Odisha E

Bhubaneshwar: The Wadi project initiated by Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL) in partnership with NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) to benefit over 400 farmers from 9 gram panchayats in Rajgungpur and Kutra blocks in Odisha. Primarily, tribal communities in India are dependent on agriculture, forests and livestock for their livelihood and have minimal access to resources for growth. The Wadi project under the Tribal Development Fund (TDF) aims for integrated development of tribal farmers with focus on sustainable agriculture practices and better opportunities for sustainable livelihood. Under this initiative, farmers have received assistance for setting up horticulture – mango and cashew plantations and intercropping activities – vegetable cultivation with an average income of Rs.55,000 annually with a YOY increament. DBF plans to scale up this program in FY 23-24, strengthening the value chain in tribal development and mitigate poverty of the farmers in these villages.

DBF and NABARD conduct awareness programmes in gram panchayats to promote the inclusion of farmers in this project. DBF provides high yielding seeds, grafted plant, irrigation, GI mess wire fencing along with technical know-how for wadi development and vegetable cultivation. The training for the farmers are conducted by Scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sundargarh and other consultant trainers. Till date varieties of mango plants like Amrapali, Dasari, Lengada and V4 variety of cashew plants have been planted as part of orchard development. High yielding seeds like brinjal, tomato, bottle gourd, ladies finger, greens, cucumber, coriander and sunflower have been provided for intercropping activity. Lemon, drumstick and teak plants have been planted as border crops. Farmers also receive support in selling their produce via collective marketing through Farmer Producer Organization in different villages.

Surendra Malwar an inhabitant of Kuapani viallge in Kutra block is one of the success stories from this project. Physically challenged and hailing from a tribal background, Surendra was struggling to make ends meet for his family of five. After implementation of the TDF Wadi project in his village, he decided to go for wadi and vegetable cultivation with proper seeds and skill training. He yielded an income of Rs.27000 from his last year production and is expecting a higher yield this year. Today his financial condition has not only improved but his achievement has become a source of inspiration for many other farmers in the area.

Commenting on the initiative, Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, said , “At Dalmia Bharat, we are committed towards socio-economic development at the grassroot level and build opportunities for a sustainable future for everyone. The Wadi project aims to improve the livelihood of these underpriviledged tribal farmers, enhance their farming capabilities as well as technology and innovation adoption. This can aid them in becoming economically independent and improve the well-being of their families. We are grateful to NABARD for their support to make this initiative a success. We hope this project will enhance the lives of many more farmers in the region.”

Dalmia Bharat Foundation is conducting various programmes focusing on skill development and sustainable livelihood in Odisha for the socio – economic upliftment of the marginalised communities in the region. These include empowerment programmes for farmers, youth and women through Self Help Groups (SHGs) ; training, skill development, income-generating programs such as goat farming, pig farming, poultry, apiculture, earthworm rearing, community nursery etc.