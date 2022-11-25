Dalmia Bharat felicitates Abhishek Shukla for selection in International Cricket

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Rajgangpur has announced the selection of Mr. Abhishek Shukla from the CSR department for One Day and T-20 series of International Cricket Series (India vs Bangladesh) to be held at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu between 3rd to 14th December 2022. Abhisekh was selected by the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA), recognized by the Paralympic Committee of India and the Government of India.

Abhishek Shukla was felicitated by DCBL, Rajgangpur in an inhouse event in the presence of Mr. Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director,DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, Dr. Niladri Bhusan Parhi, Mr. Chandra Sekhar, Mr. Prakash Agarwal, Mr. Subrat Pattnaik, Mrs Subhadarsini Paikray and other key dignitaries. He was handed over two Well Done cards for his exemplary contribution in the field of CSR. Abhishek Shukla born at Rajgangpur, Odisha started his cricket career 14 years back with club matches in Rajgangpur and then went on to play multiple state-level matches.

Congratulating Abhishek, Mr. Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director,DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur said, It is indeed a proud moment to felicitate him for being selected for international cricket and the company is proud to have such contributing employee. All of us at Dalmia wish him all the best for his future endeavors.” Apart from this “Abhishek has also played a vital role in imparting training on Batik print to the beneficiaries under the ongoing project Hastakala.

Speaking at the occasion, Abhishek Shukla said, “I wish to sincerely thank Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited for the support extended to me. The company has supported me a lot during my practice and training sessions by allowing me to take time off. The company is also supporting me financially after my selection for international cricket. I’m indebted to the company for it’s continuous support so far and I’m sure that it’ll continue in the future as well.”