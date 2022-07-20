Dak Karmayogi e-Learning portal aims at competency building of Departmental employees and GraminDak Sewaks of Department of Posts, says Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : The Dak Karmayogi e-Learning portal aims at competency building of Departmental employees and GraminDak Sewaks of Department of Posts. This portal facilitates online as well as onsite training in blended learning mode at departmental training units.

The Dak Karmayogi portal is aligned to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Mission Karmayogi and has been developed with a view to bring efficiency in the work force of Department of Posts.

This portal enables the Departmental employees and Gramin Dak Sewaks to access the uniform standardized training content online as well as in blended learning mode at Departmental training units with main theme as moving from ‘rule’ to ‘role’.

This portal envisages to be a repository of training contents related to work procedures as well as soft skills requirements of Departmental employees and Gramin Dak Sewaks so as to enable them to learn relevant subjects anytime, anywhere as per their convenience. Increased competencies of the Departmental employees and Gramin Dak Sewaks aims in improvement of the Rural and Urban postal service.

Department of Posts has a work force of 1,65,873 Departmental employees and 2,40,478 Gramin Dak Sewaks (as on 31.12.2021). The Dak Karmayogi Portal aims to provide training to this work force in a continuous and gradual manner.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.