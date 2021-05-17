Daily new COVID cases less than 3L after 26 days

New Delhi: In an encouraging development, daily new COVID cases being registered in India are now less than 3 Lakhs after 26 days.

2,81,386 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the average decline in daily new cases since 9th May 2021.

A declining trend in the Weekly positivity rate is also observed which stands at 18.17% today as shown below. Total daily tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 15,73,515 and cumulatively 31,64,23,658 tests have been conducted so far.

State-wise number of districts with higher positivity rate is as shown below with Karnataka showing most number of districts (27) with more than 20% positivity rate and Madhya Pradesh consisting highest number of districts (38) with more than 10% positivity rate.

India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,11,74,076 today. The National Recovery Rate is 84.81%.

3,78,741 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Also, 24-hour Recoveries have outnumbered the daily new COVID Cases for the sixth time in last 7 days and consistently in the last 4 days.

Ten states account for 71.35% of the new recoveries.

On the other front, India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 35,16,997 today. It now comprises 14.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 1,01,461 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

10 States cumulatively account for 75.04% of India’s total Active Cases.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 18.30 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,68,895sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,45,695 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,43,661 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,44,44,096 FLWs (1stdose), 81,96,053 FLWs (2nddose), 52,64,073 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 5,72,78,554 (1stdose) and 91,07,311 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,45,15,352 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,78,01,891 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

4,35,138 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 52,64,073 across 33 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 1,181 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,443 3 Assam 2,29,233 4 Bihar 7,36,144 5 Chandigarh 2,078 6 Chhattisgarh 1,028 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4,291 8 Daman & Diu 4,703 9 Delhi 6,39,929 10 Goa 7,929 11 Gujarat 5,12,290 12 Haryana 4,55,205 13 Himachal Pradesh 14 14 Jammu & Kashmir 31,204 15 Jharkhand 1,09,245 16 Karnataka 1,14,539 17 Kerala 2,398 18 Ladakh 570 19 Madhya Pradesh 1,81,735 20 Maharashtra 6,52,119 21 Meghalaya 5,712 22 Nagaland 4 23 Odisha 1,40,558 24 Puducherry 3 25 Punjab 6,959 26 Rajasthan 8,16,241 27 Sikkim 350 28 Tamil Nadu 32,645 29 Telangana 500 30 Tripura 2 31 Uttar Pradesh 4,15,179 32 Uttarakhand 1,22,916 33 West Bengal 33,726 Total 52,64,073

Nearly 7 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-121 of the vaccination drive (16th May, 2021), 6,91,211 vaccine doses were given. Across 6,068 sessions, 6,14,286 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 76,925 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 16thMay, 2021 (Day-121)

HCWs 1stDose 3,270 2ndDose 2,395 FLWs 1stDose 18,168 2nd Dose 9,077 18-44 years 1st Dose 4,35,138 45 to 60 years 1stDose 1,13,616 2nd Dose 37,979 Over 60 years 1stDose 44,094 2nd Dose 27,474 Total Achievement 1stDose 6,14,286 2ndDose 76,925

Ten States reported 75.95% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,389, followed by Tamil Nadu with33,181 new cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.10%.

4,106 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 75.38% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (974). Karnataka follows with 403 daily deaths.

In addition, the foreign aid of relief materials continues to be swiftly cleared, apportioned and sent to States/UTs to combat COVID-19. Cumulatively, 11,058 Oxygen Concentrators; 13,496 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 7,365 ventilators/Bi PAP; ~5.3L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.