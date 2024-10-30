DAE Focuses on Waste Reduction and Streamlined Processes in Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Atomic Energy along with all its Constituent Units/Public Sector Undertaking/Aided Institutions are putting all their efforts and are working with determination to achieve the targets which have been set for Special Campaign 4.0. As on 17.10.2024, 12612 files have been reviewed and 12155 files have been identified for weeding out. 51 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted by the Constituent Units/Public Sector Undertaking /Aided Institutions of DAE and revenue amounting to Rs. 481238/- has been earned by disposal of Scrap.

Institute of Plasma Research (IPR), Gujarat, an Aided Institute under DAE, has exemplified a good example of ‘Waste to Best’ by using old dried bamboos and MS pipes from unused scrap materials, for constructing fence which helps to protect plants and shrubs from animals such as Blue Bull.

Cleanliness activities are being undertaken by all the Constituent Units/Public Sector Undertaking/Aided Institutions of DAE which are being showcased through tweets on ‘X’.

Department of Atomic Energy shall maintain the spirit of Special Campaign 4.0 and work towards the completion of the targets within the Campaign period.