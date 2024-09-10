  Dabur Red Paste Champions Oral Health with Free Dental Camps in Chennai

Chennai : In a significant step towards promoting oral health, Dabur Red Paste, India’s No. 1 Ayurvedic toothpaste, has joined forces with Saathi Cares and Reliance India Limited to organize free dental check-up camps at select Reliance stores in Chennai and Hyderabad. This initiative comes in response to the alarming reality that oral health often takes a backseat in India, with a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Dentistry revealing that only 14% of Indians visit a dentist regularly.

Understanding the barriers that many people face in accessing quality dental care, these camps aim to provide free consultations and check-ups with experienced dentists. By doing so, Dabur Red Paste underscores its commitment to not only providing effective oral care solutions but also to empowering individuals to prioritize their dental health.

“Dabur Red Paste has been dedicated to bringing the best of Ayurveda and modern science to every Indian household for healthier, problem-free teeth. Partnering with Saathi Cares and Reliance India Limited to offer free dental assessments is a natural extension of that mission,” said Augustus Daniel, Head of Marketing – Oral Care, Dabur. “Together, we can help people identify potential oral health issues early on and empower them to take charge of their well-being.”

Oral health has emerged as a growing public health challenge, particularly due to issues of access and affordability. Recognizing these barriers, Saathi Cares is committed to closing the gap by providing essential dental care directly to those in need.

“Oral health is a critical yet often neglected aspect of overall well-being. Our partnership with Dabur Red Paste allows us to make quality oral healthcare accessible, ensuring that vital services reach individuals at the point of care,” said Vishal Garg, Co-Founder, Saathi Cares. “We are proud of this initiative and are committed to expanding our efforts to improve oral health outcomes for all.”

