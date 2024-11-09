Dabur Red Paste becomes first home grown oral care brand to receive the prestigious seal of acceptance from the Indian Dental Association (IDA)

Bhubaneswar: Dabur Red Paste has become India’s first homegrown Ayurvedic toothpaste brand to receive the prestigious Seal of Acceptance from the Indian Dental Association (IDA), a recognition that highlights the brand’s commitment to delivering safe and effective oral care. This milestone announcement was made at the World Dental Show, attended by over 5,000 leading dentists and dentistry students, showcasing Dabur Red Paste’s clinically proven benefits alongside the brand’s unique Ayurvedic heritage.

The IDA Seal of Acceptance is granted based on a comprehensive scientific evaluation that confirms Dabur Red Paste’s adherence to safety and efficacy standards. Clinical evidence has shown that Dabur Red Paste helps combat various dental problems, including toothache, bleeding gums, bad breath, yellowing teeth, cavities, plaque, and germ buildup, when used as directed.

Mr. Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dabur India Limited, expressed his pride in the recognition, stating, “The IDA Seal of Acceptance for Dabur Red Paste underscores the safety and effectiveness of our patented Ayurvedic formulation. This achievement as India’s first homegrown brand to receive this honor is a proud moment for us. We appreciate IDA’s dedication to advancing oral health and value their credible voices in reassuring consumers that Dabur Red Paste is a clinically proven solution to prevent and reduce dental problems. Through this partnership, Dabur Red Paste offers a unique blend of modern science and wisdom of Ayurveda, empowering consumers to choose a trusted option for maintaining better oral health.”

Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Honorary Secretary General of the IDA, stated, “Ayurvedic remedies have been trusted for over 5,000 years, and the IDA’s Acceptance of Dabur Red Paste is based on rigorous scientific assessment. Clinical studies affirm its effectiveness in reducing dental problems and promoting overall oral health. This recognition is a proud moment, as Dabur Red Paste is the first homegrown brand to earn this badge. It’s a step forward in bridging the gap between modern science and Ayurveda for enhanced oral care.”

Dabur Red Paste’s unique formulation, which features 13 powerful Ayurvedic ingredients, provides a holistic solution for oral health. At the World Dental Show, the brand shared detailed displays of its raw ingredients, along with their scientific names and health benefits, offering dentists a deeper understanding of the science behind Dabur Red Paste’s efficacy. The event generated significant enthusiasm among attendees, with many dentists excited to integrate Ayurvedic wisdom into their practice.

Dabur Red Paste, India’s leading Ayurvedic toothpaste, continues to set a benchmark in the oral care industry by merging Ayurvedic wisdom with scientific innovation to provide effective solutions for India’s oral health needs.