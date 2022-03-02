Dabur launches “Virgin Coconut Oil”

Kolkata : India’s leading Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company Dabur India Ltd today announced the launch of “Virgin Coconut Oil’, further strengthening its presence in the coconut oil market. Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil is 100% Natural, it can be used for cooking and is traditionally also used for Skin & Hair Health and as massage oil. Priced at Rs. 399 for 500 ml, it is available on Amazon, India’s leading e-commerce platform.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd E-commerce Business Head Mr. Smerth Khanna said, “As part of our commitment to health & well-being of every household, we have developed the new Dabur Virgin Coconut oil. The product is made after extensive research on consumer insights, demographics and future trend analysis. It is extracted through Cold Press Technology that preserves the natural goodness, vital nutrients, rich aroma, and true flavor of coconuts. It contains MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides) which gets digested easily and helps in energy release and hence is not stored in the body, thus known for helping in weight management and regulating metabolism. We are confident that the new product will not only be liked by millions as a part of their cooking list for a healthy diet, but will also be a great choice for their skin and hair care routine.”

“We are delighted to launch ‘Dabur Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil’ for our customers on Amazon.in. Dabur is a household name and brand of choice when it comes to healthy and natural range of haircare, skincare products and as well as daily essentials. In recent past, we have observed an increase in the demand for products with healthy living options on Amazon.in, cold pressed oil being one of them. With this partnership, we take a step further in our effort to offer customers vast and diverse selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery and a great shopping experience on Amazon.in,” said Amazon India Director – Core Consumables Mr. Nishant Raman.

“Dabur is committed to introducing products that offer the best of Nature for holistic health and well-being of every household. The launch of Dabur Virgin Coconut oil is another step in this direction and is part of our strategy to launch digital native brands in India,” Dabur India Ltd Head-Consumer Marketing­­­­­­­­ Mr. Rajat Mathur said.