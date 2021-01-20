Dabur launches “Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar”

Kolkata: India’s leading Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India Ltd announced the launch of ‘Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar’, which is Organic Certified & helps boost immunity. The product, an organic version of the Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar launched in August 2020, offers consumer premium quality organic certified apple cider vinegar as a step forward on Dabur mission to provide Health & Well-Being for every household. The product will be launched exclusively on Amazon India during the ‘ART’ event.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing ­­­­­­­­Mr. Rajat Mathur said: “The launch of Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar demonstrates Dabur’s continued commitment to providing innovative natural products of the highest quality standards, without compromise. Apple Cider Vinegar is brewed vinegar made by fermenting the real apple juice, extracted from finest of apples from Himalayas in order to offer maximum health & wellness benefit. Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is Organic-Certified apple cider vinegar. It is 100% pure, unfiltered, undiluted and unpasteurized Apple Cider Vinegar with genuine mother of Vinegar content.”

Apple Cider Vinegar is naturally rich in antioxidants and has numerous uses as health and wellness aid. It has immunity boosting benefits, helps in body metabolism, is good for digestion & also helps keep healthy weight. It can be taken every day in the morning with warm water or can be added to salads, green tea & juices. Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar comes packed in a glass bottle format making it safe to store & consume.

“With the huge success of Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar launched exclusively on Amazon India during its Prime Day 2020, we had all the reasons to continue researching and co-creating with Amazon to offer our customers with yet another profoundly-researched world class product in our offerings as the ‘Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar’, staying committed to Dabur’s core ideology which is dedicated to consumer’s health and wellbeing. What better way to begin our 2021 by launching the product that we know will be a stellar soon. The product will be available in a 500ml pack at INR 640”, said Smerth Khanna, Business Head – E-commerce, Dabur India.

“We’re excited to have India’s most trusted brand Dabur India, launch yet another product on our platform. The ‘Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar’ is organic and packed with numerous health and wellness benefits. With this launch, we aim to widen our portfolio under the health category, offering our valuable customers a wide range to choose from”, said Saurabh Srivastava, Director, Category Management, Amazon India.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 136 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.