Dabur expands Réal portfolio with the launch of Réal Health Peanut Butter range

Kolkata : India’s leading Natural Health Care Company Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its Réal portfolio with the launch of Réal Health Peanut Butter range. It includes 100% Natural & Chocolate Peanut Butter variants, marking Dabur’s entry into the Peanut Butter market and offering consumers a healthier anytime snacking option.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Smerth Khanna, Head of Ecommerce and Modern Trade, Dabur India Ltd said, “Réal Health 100% Natural Peanut Butter is a delicious spread made with a single ingredient – bold variety peanut handpicked from Saurashtra belt in Gujarat. This peanut butter has No added Sugar, Salt & Oil. It is a good source of antioxidants, has No Trans Fat, it is Gluten Free and made with Non-GMO peanuts. It is ideal for a quick bread spread, pouring into smoothies, drizzling onto pancakes, dipping fruits or even relishing directly off the spoon.”

Réal Peanut Butter range will be available in 4 variants – 100% Natural Crunchy 350g, 100% Natural Creamy 350g & Chocolate Creamy 350g priced at Rs. 185, and additionally a 1Kg variant of 100% Natural Crunchy priced at Rs. 499. Réal Chocolate Peanut Butter -has been launched during The Big Billion Days event by Flipkart. This is an E-commerce first launch.

“With the expansion of our Réal portfolio, we aim to strengthen our Réal health proposition by launching convenient and healthy products to strengthen the brand equity beyond juices. With the launch of Réal Peanut Butter range, we are now giving consumers a healthier and tastier option made with natural ingredients for their healthier lifestyle. Peanut Butter is actively used as a replacement to dairy based butter and as a daily dose of protein”. Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing Mr. Rajat Mathur said.

“Peanut Butter consumption has been gradually picking up and is a protein intake proposition in a convenient format. Consumers use Peanut Butter as a bread spread, in shakes, cereals and as a ready dip with crackers. Dabur is a household name and brand of choice when it comes to natural health care products. We are confident that the new product will be liked by millions who want to adopt a healthy lifestyle without compromising on taste”. Mr. Khanna Added.