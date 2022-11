Dabur Chyawanprash launches “Ghar Ghar Bann Gaya Dawai Ki Dukaan” Campaign with Superstar Akshay Kumar

Kolkata : World’s No.1 Ayurvedic Health Supplement Brand Dabur Chyawanprash from India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Expert Dabur India Ltd. has launched a new campaign “Ghar Ghar Bann Gaya Dawai Ki Dukaan” with super star Akshay Kumar. Conceptualised by McCann, the Campaign highlights how self-medication has become a trend in every household and the role of Dabur Chyawanprash which builds inner strength to help fight against 100+ Illnesses.

“Through this Campaign, we would like to bring attention of the people to focus on building inner strength to fight common ailments. In every household, people are increasingly resorting to self-medication to treat common illnesses, and this may lead to side effects. Dabur Chyawanprash is an effective solution to enhance inner strength and help fight against 100+ Illnesses. It contains many Ayurvedic ‘Rasayana’ herbs like Amla, Ashwagandha, Giloy etc. which help protect from a variety of infections through their immunomodulatory effects. The purpose of this campaign is to build awareness around importance of building inner strength and immunity to fight diseases and not be over-dependent on medicines for common ailments.” Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd, said.

The new TVC featuring Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar, talks about how people focus on medicines for symptomatic relief during the seasonal problems instead of building their immunity to fight these illnesses naturally. The campaign highlights the facts that there are hundreds of illnesses and taking medicines may provide only transient relief. The campaign highlights the importance of staying strong internally with Chyawanprash which builds inner strength to fight against 100+ Illnesses.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APGpBSs1nO4.