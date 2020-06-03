Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat today

New Delhi: In view of the approaching cyclonic storm Nisarg which is likely to cross the south Gujarat Coast by Wednesday afternoon, the evacuation of people from low lying areas to safer locations is underway.

MET department has predicated extremely heavy rainfall with gusty winds in parts of South Gujarat coastal districts on Wednesday. Light to moderate rains with strong winds were reported in the coastal areas on Tuesday in wake of Cyclone Nisarg.

Heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in coastal districts of Saurashtra mainly Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli on Tuesday. Coastal districts of South Gujarat also reported light to moderate showers with strong winds. The ports in the state are flagging warning No 2 signals.

Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel said the state government is fully equipped to tackle the calamity. The shifting of over 34 thousand people living in low lying areas of eight coastal districts including Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Bharuch to safer locations is underway, so far over 16 thousand have been moved to shelter homes.

In view of Covid 19, special precautions such as the use of mask, PPE suits, sanitiser are being taken. Around 265 shelter homes have been set up to accommodate the evacuated people. Five more teams of NDRF were airlifted yesterday evening from Bhatinda. At present 18 teams of NDRF and 6 teams of SDRF have been deputed in the state.

Related

comments