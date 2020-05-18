CycloneAmphan: Odisha Govt to evacuate 11-12 lakh people in the 5 alerted districts; NDRF deployed teams in 7 districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will evacuate 11-12 lakh people in the 5 alerted districts. Gensets have been kept ready for drinking water projects and at temporary shelters. Drinking water will be made available through tankers. 7600 cyclone shelters are ready, 11-12 lakh people will be evacuated in the 5 alerted districts, inform H&UD Minister Pratap Jena.

District collectors have been asked to evacuate people living in thatched & mud houses to nearest safe centres. Residents in coastal & low-lying areas will also be shifted. The evacuation process will be expedited from tomorrow says Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena . 6 ODRAF teams deployed in Balasore, 5 in Bhadrak. Additional fire services personnel mobilised in 4 critical districts. Evacuation process to begin today evening says SRC Pradeep Jena.

We would request people to keep their vital documents, medicines,cash and jewellery and others necessary items like torch and radio along with them before being shifted to cyclone shelters says SRC Pradeep Jena. Poclain and JCB machines have been kept ready along with workers to start restoration work immediately. We request people to cooperate with the administration and move to the temporary shelters says SRC Pradeep Jena.

In Odisha (7 districts) & West Bengal (6 districts), a total of 37 NDRF teams have been deployed, of which 20 teams will be actively deployed by the end of this day and 17 teams are on standby says SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

