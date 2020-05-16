CycloneAmphan likely to affect 7 lakh people in #Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik exhorted all district administration officials to maintain zero-casualty approach

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has exhorted all district administration officials to maintain zero-casualty approach in cyclone preparedness while simultaneously focussing on COVID19 management. This is informed by the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

As per the predicted path of the cyclone Amphan, around 7 lakh people in 649 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected said Odisha Chief Secretary during review meeting with Union Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.

There are 809 cyclone shelters in 12 districts expected to be affected by the predicted cyclonic storm, among these, 242 are being used as #COVID19 temporary medical centres, rest 567 are available; 7,092 more buildings identified to be used as cyclone shelters: SRC.

Held discussions with BSNL, Vodafone- Idea, Reliance , Airtel & Central Telecom officials yesterday; they have assured to ensure alternate power supply for Base Transceiver Stations; they have agreed to store diesel.

