CycloneAmphan is the most intense cyclone; cyclone will likely make landfall near Sunderbans tomorrow at 2 PM: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

New Delhi: This is the most intense cyclone – the second super cyclone – which has been formed in Bay of Bengal after 1999. Its wind speed in the sea right now is 200-240 kmph. It is moving towards north northwestward direction says IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra . The cyclone is moving at 15 kilometre per hour and it will likely make landfall near Sunderbans tomorrow at 2 PM says IMD.

Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours & lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 19th May 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal. As far as West Bengal is concerned, the districts which can be possibly affected are North & South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph says IMD Chief.

