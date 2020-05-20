CycloneAmphan is reaching West Bengal coast, near Sunderbans; Maximum intensity of rainfall in West Bengal, north coastal Odisha today: IMD

New Delhi: Director General of India Meteorological Department Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says, Cyclone Amphan is reaching West Bengal coast, near Sunderbans. He says, South and North 24 Parganas to witness lull as eye of cyclone will pass through.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in north coastal Odisha today, rainfall not expected in Odisha since tomorrow.Comparison of forecasted and actual track of Cyclone Amphan shows forecast has turned out to be very accurate, leading to accuracy in forecast of rainfall, wind and tidal wave. This has given confidence to disaster management authorities said IMD DG, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. DG, IMD presents the wind warnings for Odisha, stronger wind in north coastal districts, as forecasted.

Maximum intensity of rainfall in West Bengal today, in East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, adjoining districts; heavy rainfall not expected tomorrow . Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall since today, heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya tomorrow.Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in Assam and Meghalaya, this can start tonight as well said IMD DG.

High wind is expected in Kolkata too today, likely to cause damage to structures and hoardings; given population, small businesses and slum areas, many socioeconomic activities in the city are likely to be affected. 80 – 90 kmph wind has started today in areas off West Bengal coast, 155 – 165 kmph wind speed has started in east Medinipur and north and south 24 Parganas, as per our forecast – DG IMD.

A multi hazard scenario has been generated, due to co-existence of strong wind, heavy rainfall and tidal wave, likely to cause large scale and extensive damage People have already been evacuated. DG, IMD expresses satisfaction and gratitude to all authorities and media for cooperation in being able to issue accurate forecasts and updates, enabling appropriate disaster preparedness actions.

NDRF and Local commandants are in coordination with the respective state authorities; 20 teams in #Odisha and 19 teams in #WestBengal have been pre-positioned in consultation with the respective State Authorities: DG, #NDRF in Media Briefing on #CycloneAmphan. NDRF Teams deployed with self-dependent communication system says DG. We are keeping a close watch on Super #CycloneAmphan as it is a fast-changing situation. Restoration and recovery work would begin in post-cyclone period – DG,

SUCS AMPHAN is crossing West Bengal coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process commenced at 2:30 PM. It will continue and take 2-3 hours to complete.

Related

comments