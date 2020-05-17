CycloneAmphan intensifies into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm; 17 teams of NDRF deployed in #Odisha, #WestBengal

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Amphan intensifies into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. Wind speed may touch 40 to 45 kmph in south Odisha districts from tomorrow evening & touch 75 kmph on May 19. It is likely to gradually increase thereafter becoming 110 to 120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph along & off north Odisha coast on May 20 informed SRC Pradeep Jena.

People need not to panic as district authorities are taking all possible steps to mitigate the situation says State SRC Pradeep Jena. 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force deployed in Odisha, West Bengal in view of the approaching Cyclone Amphan says NDRF Director General S N Pradhan.

Severe Cyclone Amphan over central parts of South BoB further intensifies into ‘Very Severe’ category. The system lay about 960 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1110km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1230km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

