CycloneAmphan: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan WB, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya till May 21st

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya till May 21st in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts. To intensify further as SuCS. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) intensified into Super Cyclonic Storm at 1130 IST of today, the 18th May, 2020.

