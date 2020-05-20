CycloneAmphan: Gale wind, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph prevailed in north coastal Odisha districts, 2 reportedly killed

Bhubaneswar: Gale wind, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph, prevailed along & off north coastal Odisha districts says IMD bulletin issued at 10 AM. SUCS AMPHAN about 120 km east of Paradip (Odisha) at 1030 IST of 20th May. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (west Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from afternoon.

Cyclone Amphan’s first casualty is a 57-yr-old woman of Satbhaya in Kendrapara. One dead after a tree uprooted and fell on the kid at Kanpada village under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district .

Govt is prepared for any situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. Next 7-8 hrs are very crucial says Asit Tripathy. Cyclone Amphan will make landfall near Sunderbans between 8.30-10.30 PM today; “It is moving towards north-northeast direction, as per IMD’s predicted path. We are in regular touch with Paradip Doppler Radar, IMD DG & IMD regional centre Bhubaneswar” says SRC Pradeep Jena.

Related

comments