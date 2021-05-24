Cyclone Yaas forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to make landfall around May 26 noon; Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur & Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Yaas forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to make landfall around May 26 noon. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm says IMD.

Depression over east central Bay of Bengal intensifies into a Deep Depression, to further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm & likely to make landfall by May 26 evening. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur & Mayurbhanj says Rajendra Jenamani.

Balasore district administration issues high alert for #CycloneYaas , advises people to keep drinking water ready for at least four days. Those who are living under thatched houses have been advised to move to nearby cyclone centers .