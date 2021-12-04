Bhubaneswar: The Jawad cyclone is currently located around 210 km in the southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 390km southwest of Puri. The cyclone is showing signs of weakening. The cyclone will move away from Odisha by tomorrow evening says Pradeep Kumar Jena, Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

All our response forces are deployed in the fields and some evacuation is also going on. People living in low lying houses are only being moved. As an impact of this cyclone, we expect large scale damage to paddy crops. Crop damage assessments are being done: Pradeep Kumar Jena.