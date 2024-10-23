Cyclone DANA to Hit Near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara with Winds of 100-110 km/h

Cyclone DANA is expected to make landfall near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara in Odisha during the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25, 2024, as a severe cyclonic storm. The storm is projected to have wind speeds of 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued at 08:30 IST on October 23, Cyclone DANA has been moving northwestward at 15 km/h and is currently located about 520 km southeast of Paradip, 600 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), and 610 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is expected to intensify further and cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island.