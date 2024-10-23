Cyclone DANA Prompts Closing of Bhitarkanika National Park for Three Days

Bhitarkanika National Park will be closed for three days from October 23 to October 25, with tourists required to vacate by the evening of October 23. All overnight bookings have been canceled, as announced by Rajnagar Division Forest Officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav.

The closure is due to Cyclone DANA, which is expected to make landfall near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h, between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25. As of the morning of October 23, the storm was located about 520 km southeast of Paradip and moving northwest at 15 km/h.