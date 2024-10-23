Cyclone Dana: Odisha on High Alert with Red Warning for October 24

In preparation for Cyclone DANA, a Red Warning has been issued for seven districts of Odisha for October 24, 2024. This alert is effective from 08:30 IST on October 24 to 08:30 IST on October 25. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm), with isolated areas experiencing extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

Additionally, an Orange Warning is in place for Puri, Khordha, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, and Dhenkanal, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in isolated locations.

A Yellow Warning has been issued for Ganjam, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, and Kandhamal, where heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely in isolated areas.