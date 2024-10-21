Cyclone DANA: Odisha MeT Issues Rainfall and Wind Speed Forecast

Odisha is set to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to Cyclone DANA, as indicated by the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty.

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Puri, and Khordha. Rainfall is expected to begin on October 23 and continue through October 25, with some areas potentially receiving between 20 cm and 30 cm of rain, and even over 30 cm in isolated locations.

A Low Pressure Area formed over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjacent north Andaman Sea early on October 21 and is likely to intensify into a depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm (Cyclone DANA) by October 23. The storm is expected to move northwest towards the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

In terms of wind speed, increases are anticipated on October 23, 24, and 25, with current speeds of Cyclone DANA ranging from 100 to 110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.