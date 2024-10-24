Cyclone Dana Moves Closer to Paradeep, Odisha, at 200 km Distance

Cyclone Dana is intensifying as it approaches the coast, moving north-northwest at 12 km/h. Currently, it is 200 km from Paradeep, 240 km from Dhamra, and 310 km from Sagar Island. Landfall is expected between tonight and tomorrow morning, specifically between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Heavy rain and winds are already affecting Dhamra and Kendrapara, with coastal districts experiencing continuous rainfall. High tides of 1 to 2 meters have been reported, increasing the risk of damage to kutcha houses and the potential for asbestos roofs to be blown away during landfall. The storm is expected to impact three districts: Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kendrapara.