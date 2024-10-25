Cyclone Dana landfall process completed, deep depression in next 6 hours; ; Odisha CM reviews situation

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana landfall process completed, deep depression in next 6 hours informed IMD.The landfall process has completed. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours: IMD.

After a review meeting at the SRC office, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi says, Cyclone Dana made landfall between Bhitarkanika & Dhamra and the process continued till 7 am, today. “Due to vigilant administration and preparedness, there has been no causality. Govt has achieved its ‘zero causality’ target. All roads will be cleared by 1 PM today. District Collectors have been directed to carry out damage assessment,” says the CM.