Bhubaneswar: As per IMD, Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall somewhere between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra during the night of 24th to the morning of 25th October with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph & gusting 120 kmph. Storm surge likely to be 1 to 2m height above astronomical tide, predicts IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for very heavy rainfall in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore as Cyclone Dana approaches.

The cyclone, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, is expected to bring significant changes in weather conditions starting tomorrow.

Residents in these districts are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors as the cyclone is likely to cause extremely heavy rainfall, with potential for flooding and disruption of normal life. Red Warning issued for very heavy rainfall in Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara & Balasore districts. Due to the impact of Cyclone Dana, a massive change in weather is likely to be witnessed tomorrow.