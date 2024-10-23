Cyclone DANA Forms Over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, Intensifies

Cyclone DANA has formed over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, intensifying from a deep depression as of October 23, 2024, at 05:30 IST. It is currently located about 560 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

An Orange Alert has been issued for the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The cyclone is expected to move northwest and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by early morning on October 24, crossing the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 to 25, 2024, with wind speeds of 100-110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h.