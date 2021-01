Report by Kahnu Nanda,Jagatsinghpur: District superintendent of police Prakash R flagged up a cycle rally spreading road safety awareness messages among resident on Wednesday. The rally started from district police headquarters and culminated at Balibhounri Chhak on Jagatsinghpur – Naugaon road. As many as 70 students , senior cops including SP Prakash R, police staff, RTO office employees took part in the rally.

Related