CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 commenced today with the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity with the administering of the integrity pledge to the officials of the Commission by the Commission – Shri Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Central Vigilance Commissioner and Shri A.S. Rajeev, Vigilance Commissioner at 11 am at Satarkata Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 is being observed from October 28 to November 3, 2024. Since last couple of years, the Commission has been running a three-month campaign leading upto the Vigilance Awareness Week. This year, the campaign associated with the Vigilance Awareness Week is being undertaken from August 16 to November 15, 2024.

The Commission will also be having a function on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week at Vigyan Bhawan on November 8, 2024. Hon’ble President of India will grace the function as the Chief Guest.

All Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Central Government have been advised to undertake the three-month campaign on five different focus areas namely Capacity Building Programs, Identification and implementation of Systemic Improvement measures, Up-dation of Circulars/Guidelines/Manuals, Disposal of complaints received before 30.06.2024 and Dynamic Digital Presence. It is believed that focused attention on these Preventive Vigilance measures would build transparent and accountable systems.