Cuttack’s Anahita bags Gold and Bivanshi bags Silver at the ongoing 2nd Open National Roller Sports Championships at Noida

Cuttack’s Anahita Mishra bagged a Gold Medal at the ongoing 2nd Open National Roller Sports Championships at Noida. She put up a National record by clocking a clean 5.090 seconds at inline freestyle speed slalom at the sub-Juniors Female category.

While Cuttack’s Bivanshi bagged Silver. She received the medal for inline freestyle – Classic at the Junior Female category.

Both the Girls have made Odisha Proud with their wins.

Anahita is also the only Odia skater to be a part of the India Skate Team which will be playing at the World Skate Games at Italy later this year.

Seen with Odisha Skating Association Officials