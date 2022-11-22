Bhubaneswar : Cuttack Municipal corporation organizes a land rights orientation program as part of “Jaga Mission” for corporations at Biju Bhawan today . The State Jaga mission team trained all participants during the program about the objectives and benefits of this mission.

Additionally, they spoke about the roles and responsibilities of concerned officials under this initiative.

Further, the program included the presence of the CMC Mayor Shri Subhash Chandra Singh, Commissioner, Jaga Mission Director, Deputy Commissioner, and concerned officials.