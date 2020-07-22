Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) declared Parida Sahi, Shankarpur as containment zone

Cuttack: Parida Sahi, Shankarpur (ward no 37) in Cuttack declared containment zone after detection of #Covid19 cases in the area informed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

#Cuttack #SpecialCOVID19Update: Few new #COVID19 positive cases have been detected in Parida Sahi, Shankarpur (ward no 37). Acting upon it, we have marked the area as a #ContainmentZone

This decision is taken in the larger public interest to contain further spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/yACfcPKwvE

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 22, 2020