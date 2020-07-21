Cuttack Muncipal Corporation declares Bari lane, Khatbin Sahi as a Containment Zone

Cuttack: Few new COVID19 positive cases have been detected in Bari lane, Khatbin Sahi (ward no 15). Acting upon it, CMC marked the area as a Containment Zone.

This decision is taken in the larger public interest to contain further spread of COVID-19.

