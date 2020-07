Cuttack: Out of the 75 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 57 positivee cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 23 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. Ravenshaw University in Cuttack city reports 1st #COVID19 case as 21-year-old male, a local contact, tests positive

