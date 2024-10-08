Cuttack City Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Immersion Festival on October 14

The Durga Puja immersion festival in Cuttack will be held on October 14, leading to a traffic advisory from the Cuttack City Police for public safety from 7 AM on October 14 until the festival concludes on October 15.
Traffic Restrictions:
- No vehicles will be allowed toward Ranihat Clock Tower from CDA, Market Complex, Post Office Chhak, and Bombay Hotel Chhak. Use Mahanadi Ring Road instead.
- Vehicles cannot travel from Malgodown State Bank to College Chhak via Pilgrim Road; alternate routes include OMP/CDA Market Chhak.
- No access from Mochi Sahi Chhak to Clock Tower Chhak via Ranihat High School.
- Vehicles approaching Ranihat Chhak from Bajrakabati Bridge will be diverted to Bauxibazar or Mangalabag via Kesharpur Bridge.
- During Medha passing at Mangalabag Chhak, no vehicles will be allowed from Kathagola Chhak.
- Additional restrictions include no access from various points to Buxibazar, Pravat Cinema, and other areas, including prohibited routes for heavy vehicles.
Exemptions: Emergency vehicles such as police, fire brigade, excise, and ambulances are exempt.
Violating this order is an offense under the Odisha Urban Police Act-2003, with fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 enforceable by Traffic Wing officers. The public is urged to plan their routes accordingly.