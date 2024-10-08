Cuttack City Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Immersion Festival on October 14

The Durga Puja immersion festival in Cuttack will be held on October 14, leading to a traffic advisory from the Cuttack City Police for public safety from 7 AM on October 14 until the festival concludes on October 15.

Traffic Restrictions:

No vehicles will be allowed toward Ranihat Clock Tower from CDA, Market Complex, Post Office Chhak, and Bombay Hotel Chhak. Use Mahanadi Ring Road instead. Vehicles cannot travel from Malgodown State Bank to College Chhak via Pilgrim Road; alternate routes include OMP/CDA Market Chhak. No access from Mochi Sahi Chhak to Clock Tower Chhak via Ranihat High School. Vehicles approaching Ranihat Chhak from Bajrakabati Bridge will be diverted to Bauxibazar or Mangalabag via Kesharpur Bridge. During Medha passing at Mangalabag Chhak, no vehicles will be allowed from Kathagola Chhak. Additional restrictions include no access from various points to Buxibazar, Pravat Cinema, and other areas, including prohibited routes for heavy vehicles.

Exemptions: Emergency vehicles such as police, fire brigade, excise, and ambulances are exempt.

Violating this order is an offense under the Odisha Urban Police Act-2003, with fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 enforceable by Traffic Wing officers. The public is urged to plan their routes accordingly.