Customs Brokers Licensing Examination to be held on March 18, 2023

Please refer to advertisement issued in national newspapers on 30.08.2022regarding the online written examination for Customs Brokers Licensing Examination, 2023. The said examination is scheduled to be held on 18.03.2023.

The pattern of the written and oral examinations will be as follows:

The written examination will be a Computer Based Examination with Multiple Choice Questions. Questions will be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi. Candidates have the option to answer either in English or Hindi. Other details are as follows:

No. of questions : 150

Time duration : Two and half hours (10:30 hrs to 13:00 hrs)

Marking scheme : +3 for each correct answer

-1 for each incorrect answer

Maximum marks : 450

Qualifying marks : 270 (60%)

Those qualifying in the written examination will have to appear in oral examination in terms of Regulation 6 of the Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018, as amended. The pass percentage marks for qualifying in the oral examination will be 60%.