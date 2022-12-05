Customized course for Diplomats from the Central Asian Countries commences at SSIFS

New Delhi : A customized course for 29 young diplomats from the Republics of Central Asia is being held at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi from 05-16 December 2022. This course was offered by India at the First India-Central Asia Summit held virtually in January this year. The Special Course was inaugurated on 05 December 2022 by Dean (SSIFS), Amb. Sanjiv Ranjan.

The training programme would include modules on India’s foreign policy, India’s relations with Central Asia, multilateral diplomacy & WTO, UN reforms, space diplomacy, India’s perspectives on nuclear non-proliferation & disarmament, negotiation skills, water security, GoI’s economic initiatives and economic reforms, digital empowerment, India’s pandemic response, women in diplomacy, INSTC etc. There will also be sessions on Ayurveda and Yoga. As a part of their study tours in New Delhi, the diplomats would be undertaking visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Election Commission of India, National Museum and the Gurgaon automobile plant of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. They will undertake a day-long visit to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

Recently, in November, India also hosted a 80 member youth delegation from the Central Asian countries as part of its commitment at the First India-Central Asia Summit. India and Central Asian countries enjoy age-old civilizational, cultural, and trade ties. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Central Asian countries.