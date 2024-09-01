Curtains Down over National Conference on Governance in India at Utkal

Governance refers to the system of rules, processes, and institutions that guide the management and administration of a country

Bhubaneswar: Governance refers to the system of rules, processes, and institutions that guide the management and administration of a country, state, or organization. It encompasses the decision-making processes, accountability, transparency, and responsiveness to citizens’ needs. In India specifics the geographical context, focusing on the governance dynamics within India, a diverse and complex country with a federal system, multiple layers of government, and a large population. Overall, “Governance in India: Priorities, Policies, and Prospects” explores the complex dynamics of governance in India, highlighting the key areas for improvement, analyzing existing policies, and envisioning future possibilities for enhancing governance, says expert.

The two days of National Conference on ‘Governance in India: Priorities, Policies and Prospects’ got wrapped up at Utkal University yesterday. Organised by the Department of Public Administration of the Varsity, the conference which has attracted more than hundred guests, presenters and enthusiast from all over India having 75 papers presented during the five sessions of the vent was supported and fonded by WB-OHEPEE of Utkal University.

The second Day of the Conference session were chaired by Dr. Pratik Kumar Mishra, a noted academician and Dr. Naresh Chandra Sahu, Associate Professor of Humanities at IIT, Bhubaneswar. The closing day witnessed diversity of the papers presented on shrinking resources of smart cities, policy dilemma over leave associated, with working women professionals during menstrual days, natural calamities, mitigation and preparedness by the state, confidence disparity in education between vernacular medium and city educated learners, locating parastatals in the fold of urban governance, youth mental health and policy stalemates etc.

The Valedictory ceremony of the conference was chaired by Dr. Kahnu Charan Dhir, Registrar of Utkal University with the presence of chief speaker Prof. E.Venkatesu and convener Dr. Pratima Sarangi. The two days of deliberation also brought out an ‘abstract book’ and two best presenters got conferred with ‘Best Paper Presentation Award’ and Cash Prize. On this occasion, Founding Professor of PG Department of Public Administration, Utkal University Prof. Balakrishna Patanaik was felicitated. The official vote of thanks was rendered by Dr. Hemanta Kumar Dash, Organising Secretary