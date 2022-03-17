Curtains Come Down on Inter-University Meet at Utkal Varsity

Bhubaneswar: The curtains came down on the three-day State level Inter-University Literary and Cultural Competition- 2022 with Governor and Chancellor of University Prof. Ganeshi Lal addressing the students from various universities at MKCG Auditorium here on Thursday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, he said thoughts put forth by students in different competitions will turn into Rashtra Neeti (National Policy) in future. Students are the change makers who bring about a reform to the existing social fabric and life that revolves around it. Citing the new scientific research findings which stated ‘matter does not exist’, he said the opinions on education, unemployment, secularism, communal harmony and democracy shared by students will certainly compel the matter (policy makers) to obey the spirit. Once the matter obeys the spirit, there will be no unemployment and inequality.

Encouraging the students, the Governor said participation is more important than just winning. If you will keep on participating in different competitions then one day you will get the result of your hard work.

In his address, he gave a formula of success i.e. work + play + silence which means students should use their will power, self-restraint, perseverance and not participate in the spirit of competition and conquering. They must connect with their friends and find stillness within having no ego. He called upon students to fight ego, self-centeredness and things which are insignificant element of ego.

Joining the programme as guest of honour, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra said the event will be a biggest brand of its kind not only in Odisha, but in the country at large in future. Next year, the second venture of the inter-university competition is likely to be hosted by Ravenshaw, Sambalpur and Kalahandi Universities; he announced.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya reiterated once again that it was a matter of pride for Utkal University to host such a state-level competition of grand scale and all the participants made it a grand success.

The Governor along with the Principal Secretary distributed awards to winners of 15 events with a cash prize of Rs.30,000, Rs.25,000 and Rs.20,000 for first, second and third positions holders respectively. Almost 230 students from 14 public universities and two Central educational institutions had participated in the competitions.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak and Chairman of PG Council Prof. Durga Shankar Pattanaik were present on the dais. Director of Student Welfare and Chief Coordinator of the events Prof. Mitali Chinara managed the valedictory ceremony.