Curtain Raiser for Indian Navy Quiz THINQ 2024: Semifinals and Finals Await

The Indian Navy is all set to host the semifinals and the Grand Finale of Indian Navy’s mega quiz competition, THINQ 2024 on 07 & 08 Nov 24 at the prestigious Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. THINQ 24 which commenced its journey with the registration process on 15 Jul 24 has reached the final stages. Aligned with the theme of Viksit Bharat, the event has grown to become one of the largest national quiz competition fostering knowledge and empowering the young mind.

The Indian Naval Academy is buzzing with enthusiasm as the semifinalists of the quiz competition from across the country have arrived for this momentous event. Following the rigorous zonal eliminations, 16 schools have been selected for the semi-finals, representing the academic excellence of India’s schools. The participants and their accompanying teachers were received with a warm welcome on their arrival. During the stay at the Academy, these bright young minds will get the unique opportunity of visiting the state of art training facilities and infrastructure of the Indian Navy. As the teams prepare to engage in a spirited competition of intellect, participants expressed their excitement and privilege at competing in such a distinguished venue. These young scholars have been preparing diligently, anticipating a lively exchange of knowledge and teamwork

The 16 teams will battle it out in the semifinals on 07 Nov 24. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be the Chief Guest for the semi-finals. Out of the 16 teams, 08 teams will qualify for the finals on 08 Nov 24, The Grand Finale will be held in the presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking a memorable milestone in the students’ academic journeys.

THINQ 2024 goes beyond the competition; it is a platform for students to connect with peers from diverse regions and to gain insight into the rich maritime heritage of the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy extends best wishes to all the participating school teams as they embark on the final journey of THINQ 2024.