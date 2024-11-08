Curtain Raiser event for IISF 2024 at CSIR-IIP Dehradun, India

CSIR Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Dehradun hosted the curtain raiser event for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 on October 30, 2024. The event was graced by Prof. Hemwati Nandan Pandey, professor, Garhwal University, Srinagar and Secretary Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA),Uttarakhand, Dr Ravindra Singh Bisht, Doon Medical College and senior colleagues from AIIMS Rishikesh DIT University, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology. Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Centre(USERC), Vijnana Bharati – Shakti.

This curtain raiser provided an insightful preview of the upcoming IISF 2024, which will focusing on “Transforming India into a science and technology driven global manufacturing hub”. The curtain raiser highlighted the 25 thematic events planned during IISF 2024.

It was also highlighted that this year Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is given the responsibility of coordination of this mega event. Dr. Harender Singh Bisht in his welcome address said that India International Science Festival (IISF 2024) is a significant step towards showcasing our scientific capabilities and fostering the culture of innovation. Director CSIR-IIP also shared his insights on the pivotal role of science and technology in driving India’s growth and global competitiveness. He also gave a brief presentation on the preview of IISF 2024. Director CSIR-IIP requested all organizations present to maximize participation in IISF-2024. During the event, Prof. Hemwati Nandan Pandey, elaborated the pivotal role of Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) in organizing IISF 2024. He highlighted VIBHA’s efforts in fostering scientific temperament, promoting innovation, and ensuring wide-ranging collaboration across various scientific communities and institutions. He informed that registration to IISF 2024 is open now and all should participate in this mega event.

As a sequel to curtain raiser event, IIP on Nov 8, 2024 organised road show under Jigyasa 2.0 program in which students (Class XI-XII) from St. Kabeer Academy along with their faculty participated. The students visited Waste Plastic pilot plant. Dr Ajay Kumar explained different processes involved and co-ordinated their walk-through. The students participated in a road show highlighting various thematic areas of IISF 2024.

In the main session held at Dr. Lovraj Kumar Auditorium, Dr S K Ganguly, Chief Scientist welcomed the guests Prof K. D. Purohit, President of VIBHA Uttarakhand and Dr O P Nautiyal, Scientist USERC to CSIR-IIP and gave in his opening remarks welcomed participants to the event and gave an overview of IISF2024 and its societal relevance. In subsequent sessions, Prof K D Purohit, gave an overview of history, various activities of VIBHA (UK) and encouraged students to actively associate with its activities. Dr O P Nautiyal, urged need for “curiosity driven learning”. Several IIP scientists made presentations on Challenges in various contemporary scientific topics and work being pursued at IIP. The event was coordinated by SCDD.