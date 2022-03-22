Curtain raiser ceremony and website launch of two-day National Conference organised in New Delhi today on the occasion of 65th anniversary of adoption of the National Calendar of India

New Delhi: As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Curtain raiser ceremony and website launch of two-day National Conference on the occasion of 65th anniversary of adoption of the National Calendar of India was held today in New Delhi. Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Dr. R. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR; Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director, CSIR-NPL were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. ‘Indian National Calendar’, is a scientific expression of India’s identity and was adopted constitutionally by our parliament in 1957.

Vijnana Bharati in association with Ministry of Culture, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences and many other scientific organisations like IUCAA, IIA, Vikram University Ujjain, IIT Indore, etc., and social scientific organisations like Rashtriya Dindarshika Prachar Manch, etc. have organised the conference at National level.

Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology today said “I am delighted that the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Culture and many other labs have joined today to reconnect ourselves with what we have lost in our past.” And hopefully this is a new beginning for all of us which we should take seriously, he also added.

While addressing at the occasion, Dr. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NISCAIR highlighted about the importance of chaitya 1944 for the Indians. She mentioned that we are organising two days event in Ujjain and Dongla in collaboration with various ministries, organisations in order to promote national calendar.

Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director, CSIR-NPL said the calendar is scientifically established and it is significant that we are organising this event and promoting our own calendar which is in existence for a quiet long time but it needs to be pushed , accepted and brought into our daily life.

A Two-Day Conference and Exhibition on the National Calendar of India have been scheduled on April 22-23, 2022 at Ujjain and Dongla (a place on the tropic of Cancer).

To promote and popularise the conference six curtain-raisers of this event have been scheduled on 22 March 2022 at CSIR-NPL, New Delhi; 29 March 2022 at Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru; 05 April 2022 at S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata; 06 April 2022 at Guwahati; 10 April 2022 at Central University of Jammu, Jammu and on 11 April 2022 at University of Mumbai, Mumbai.

These curtain raisers will make the youth aware about the Indian National Calendar. Online registrations have been opened for participation in this event on the website created for this event on http://bharatcalendar.in. Selected participants will be given an opportunity to join the conference at Ujjain. An Expo related to the same, lectures, panel discussion and observation sessions will be the part of this conference.